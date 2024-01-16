Recently evicted from Bigg Boss 17, Anurag Dobhal has welcomed a new member to his family—a green Lamborghini Huracan, priced at a whopping Rs 5 crore. He recently shared a glimpse of his new car on his official Instagram handle. For the unversed, Anurag faced elimination from Salman Khan's show due to contestant votes. Following his departure, he alleged mental harassment by the show's makers. Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Gets Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show, Says ‘Mannara Ka Khyal Rakhna’ Before Leaving (Watch Video).

