During a recent episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya expressed jealousy over her boyfriend Samarth Jurel's friendship with Mannara Chopra. She confided in Ankita Lokhande about feeling uncertain in her relationship and later broke down, prompting Mannara to clarify that Samarth is like a 'brother' to her. Isha's concerns led to an awkward situation between Samarth and Mannara, as shared with Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Reveals Finding It Difficult to Witness Isha Getting Physically Close to Samarth.

Watch These Videos From BB 17 Episode

Did this wannabe liar just say that she is fine with chintu talking to manna and that she has never said anything behind her back or have any problem?? Very cheap isha 😠😠#munara #MannaraChopra #MunawarFaraqui #bb17 pic.twitter.com/ulIQyw8Eof — Sneha J (@Sneha_J10) December 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)