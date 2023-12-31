Sparks flew on Bigg Boss 17's December 30 Weekend Ka Vaar as Salman Khan took aim at Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan for their seemingly fabricated love story on the show. The host wasn't shy about his disapproval, slamming both for churning out fake drama. After the heated confrontation, Ayesha unexpectedly fainted and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention. As everyone grappled with Ayesha's condition, housemates started voicing their opinions. But it was Isha Malviya who in conversation with Mannara Chopra held Munawar responsible for Ayesha's ill health. Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt and Rinku Singh EVICTED from Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Isha Malviya Exposes Munawar Faruqui:

