In the latest episode of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, the claws were out as one of the biggest fights took place between exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. The episode promo on Wednesday (November 15) showed Isha and Abhishek quarreling. She accused Abhishek of spilling secrets and not being able to keep things to himself, even going as far as calling him 'Batameez'. Isha told Abhishek, "Aap sabse bade chugalkhor hai. Aishwarya ki baatein aakar aap Ankita ko bata rahe hai." (U are the biggest snitcher in the house. You inform Aishwarya's talks to Ankita.) Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra's 'Molestation' Remark Angers Khanzaadi, Duo Gets Into Ugly Spat (Watch Video).

Check Out Bigg Boss 17 Promo Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)