Firoza Khan, aka Khanzaadi, may be the latest eviction from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, according to reports. This potential elimination comes as a surprise considering Khanzaadi's active involvement in arguments and the ongoing romantic storyline with Abhishek Kumar inside the house. This week's nominations included Khanzaadi, Abhishek, Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt. Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Turn Rappers in Fiery Smart Lock Task, Divided Into Two Teams for Competition.

Khanzaadi Evicted from BB17:

🚨 SHOCKING! As per report, Khanzaadi is EVICTED from Bigg Boss 17 house Retweet If Shocked!#BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 14, 2023

