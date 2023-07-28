On tonight's (July 28) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, fans will witness Pooja Bhatt turning into a casting director for ration task. As per new promo shared by the makers, Pooja could be seen selecting contestants for various roles such as hero, heroine, villain, passing shot and more. Having said that, amid the task, it's Manisha Rani who argues with Bhatt over tagging her a 'villain'. Indeed, it will be really interesting to see how Pooja Bhatt assigns many roles to the housemates. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Makes Aashika Bhatia Cry for Not Doing Her House Duties Properly.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT Promo Video:

Pooja Bhatt dons the director's hat, to find the perfect cast for her movie! Who will be her stars? 🤩 To find out, watch the episode of #BiggBossOTT2 tonight at 9pm. Streaming free on #JioCinema.#BBOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/Q6WZx31mP2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 28, 2023

