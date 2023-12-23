Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, the runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has recently introduced his Telugu YouTube Channel. The channel will not only showcase his current videos dubbed in Telugu but will also present exclusive content in collaboration with Telugu-speaking creators. Additionally, there's exciting news about an upcoming music video that promises a Hindi x Telugu crossover. The channel launch took place in a private event in Hyderabad, attended by 200 fortunate fans. Explore the video below for a closer glimpse. Temptation Island India: Abhishek Malhan Shares an Advise for Better and Lasting Relationship, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Says ‘Trust Is Super Important’.

Abhishek Malhan Launces His Telugu YouTube Channel

View this post on Instagram

