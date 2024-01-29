After exiting Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 as second runner-up, Mannara openly shares her experiences inside the show. In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, she addressed being labelled as ‘possessive’ regarding Munawar and her conflict with Ayesha Khan. Reflecting on the incident and their relationships, she remarked, "Ayesha Ke aane ke baad mai uske liye possessive lagi, woh dono kya kar rahe the woh kisi ne nahi dekha kya? Of course, woh bhi toh dekho yaar. (I appeared possessive for Munawar after Ayesha entered. Did anyone see what they were up to? Of course, take a look, my friend.)" Watch the video below for more details! Munawar Faruqui Poses With Salman Khan After Winning Bigg Boss 17, Says ‘Trophy Aakhir Dongri Aa Hi Gayi’ As He Thanks Fans for Their Support.

Mannara Chopra On Munawar-Ayesha

