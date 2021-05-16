Makers of Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee’s ALTBalaji Series Broken But Beautiful 3 has dropped its official trailer and we are taken away by the charm of the two leading stars' fresh chemistry. Two broken souls meet each other by fate and disagreement but become addicted to each other's presence may be that what we can call love. The short two and a half minute trailer of the show concludes how love's obsession never ends but it get shifted and we also see a cameo of Vikrant Massey in it. No doubt Sid and Sonia's chemistry is the one audiences might cheer up for.

Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer

