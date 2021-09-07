After Sky High and Big Boss, Asim Riaz dropped another song titled Built In Pain. The track is basically a rap song that talks about the hardships and hustles in one's life. Indeed, the Bigg Boss 13 fame, Asim is killing it with his swag, originality, and attitude in this cool song.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)