Call Me Bae will be soon streaming on Prime Video! Starring Ananya Panday as the fashion expert, the fun promotional video of the show dropped by the makers today also features Varun Dhawan. In the clip, we get to see Ananya turning into 'Miranda Priestly' and roasting VD for not knowing the difference between blue and cerulean. Check it out. Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Turn Showstoppers for Manish Malhotra (Watch Video).

Call Me Bae First Look:

