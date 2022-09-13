After a surprising rain-romance sequence, Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani-starrer Channa Mereya was back to presenting their protagonists' bickering and how. The new episode began with an anxious Ginny asking Aditya about their last night together. She is mortified thinking about her drunken behaviour and a big question, "who changed her clothes"! Of course, she is a daily soap bahu. The episode also saw Aditya and Ginny share a cute yet intense moment in the kitchen. However, it was followed by bedroom action that was not what you have in your mind. In fact, tempers were flying over Aditya's expensive gift for Ginny. This mixed bag of an episode has kept fans of Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani on the edge of their seats. Because while they love the idea of their fav couple falling in love, they want it to be a slow burn. So, these moments of an argument ensure the two aren't falling in love immediately.

Watch Ginny Fight With Aditya Worried About Their 'Night Together'

In-Depth Analysis of Kitchen Sequence

He says she’s under his control. He says her words & actions do not co-ordinate. But the irony is it is him who does both. It is really him who is sucked into her halo of light, him who is in a stupor that his mind is a garbled mess, sparring the known & unknown!#ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/oRvLiJ7D4J — Gowri (@Gowri_tweets) September 13, 2022

Karan Wahi Is Kinda Cute

BRO HIS FACE WHEN SHE ASKED HIM IF SOMETHING HAPPENED BETWEEN THEM😭😂 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/MawsVDjFId — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 13, 2022

GiTya or Tom and Jerry, You Decide

He Loves Her, He Loves Her Not

i love how he teases her willingly because of her innocence🤧😍 In the process he got lost into her eyes🫶🏽🥺#ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/UZVKWTTzbs — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 13, 2022

Presenting You The Moment Before Big Argument

I loved this little banter before the disaster happened and she exploded 😂😭 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/1Ie8sOqiAl — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) September 13, 2022

Fans Love This Couple

getting hubby’s clothes ft. ginny: step 1 - drink a whole bottle of brandy step 2 - fulfill your raveena tandon dreams step 3 - get tucked in by him step 4 - wake up to verbal diarrhea step 5 - annoy him into apologizing for everything under the sun#GiTya #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/Hry9rmSa8P — sara (@sunnsaathiyaa) September 13, 2022

Niyati Fatnani Is Nailing This Act

Another Look at Them

Chichad ji’s and Ulti kopdi’s daily routine 😂🙆🏼‍♀️ And look at Ginni showing such wife behaviour giving no attention to his lectures , she’s more like what’s new . And Adi is no less tho , he knows how to make her listen to him 🤓 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/JzIEztbC0n — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)