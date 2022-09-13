After a surprising rain-romance sequence, Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani-starrer Channa Mereya was back to presenting their protagonists' bickering and how. The new episode began with an anxious Ginny asking Aditya about their last night together. She is mortified thinking about her drunken behaviour and a big question, "who changed her clothes"! Of course, she is a daily soap bahu. The episode also saw Aditya and Ginny share a cute yet intense moment in the kitchen. However, it was followed by bedroom action that was not what you have in your mind. In fact, tempers were flying over Aditya's expensive gift for Ginny. This mixed bag of an episode has kept fans of Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani on the edge of their seats. Because while they love the idea of their fav couple falling in love, they want it to be a slow burn. So, these moments of an argument ensure the two aren't falling in love immediately.

