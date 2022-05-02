Chhavi Mittal who is recovering post her breast cancer surgery shared an old video on social media that see her working from the hospital. In the clip, she could be seen in a patient's gown sitting on her bed doing something on laptop. We also get to see her soft toy in the clip. P.S: she has been discharged from the hospital. Chhavi Mittal Says She Is ‘Cancer Free’ After Undergoing Surgery, Tells Fans ‘Don’t Stop The Prayers’ (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chhavi Mittal (@chhavihussein)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)