Cobra Kai is all set to return with Season 5 soon. Cobra Kai Season 5 will stream on Netflix from September 9, 2022. The synopsis of the new season reads, "Following the shocking results of the All Valley Tournament, Terry Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his 'No Mercy' style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he's caused, Daniel LaRusso must call on an old friend for help." Ralph Macchio Birthday Special: 8 Best Moments of the Actor as Daniel LaRusso From TV Series Cobra Kai That Are Fabulous! (Watch Videos).

