The official trailer of Code M Season 2 is finally out! Starring Jennifer Winget and Tanuj Virwani in key roles, the first proper glimpse into the series looks badass. Winget as Major Monica packs quite a punch and we are impressed. The show this time focuses on the case of assassination of officers from the Indian Army. Code M 2 streams on Voot Select from June 9. Army Day: Jennifer Winget Announces ‘Code M Season 2’, Salutes the Brave Men Who Fought for Our Country (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

