Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are all set to return as Daredevil and The Kingpin for Marvel Studios series. They both will be seen appearing on Disney+’s upcoming web show Echo. The synopsis of Echo reads, "Following the events of Hawkeye (2021) in New York City, Maya Lopez returns to her hometown, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community." Echo: First-Look of Alaqua Cox From Disney+ Marvel Show Unveiled as Production Begins.

