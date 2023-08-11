Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar’ son Zayn turned one on August 10, 2023. This was indeed a special moment for the couple with their baby boy. The popular television actor shared a video montage featuring some of the adorable moments of his child as an infant and shared it on Instagram. He mentioned in the caption, “I made a promise to you the day I met you that for the rest of your life I will do anything & everything to make you happy.” Dheeraj Dhoopar Posts Adorable Picture Announcing His Baby’s Name!

Baby Zayn Turns One

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

