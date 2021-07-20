The trailer of Sony Pictures Dial 100 is here and it's definitely something we are looking forward to. It looks like a pacy thriller with nerve-wracking twists and turns. Manoj Bajpayee is one of the uniformed officers in the Police emergency room when gets a call which turns his life upside down. He also has Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar for company. The movie will screen on Zee5 on August 6 and is directed by Rensil D'silva.

