Disney+ Hotstar has announced its 2021 slate. With an intriguing video, the streaming giant released a lineup of films the audience will get to witness on their platform. Right from Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Bhoot Police, The Empire, Escaype Live, Fear 1.0, Aarya 2, and more, the clip will make you excited and how!

Watch Video:

This caption was about to blow your mind but we’ll just let this line up do it for us 😎 #HarWatchTopNotch pic.twitter.com/tiuPN6XQCX — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 27, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)