Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in the upcoming 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who as a villain. Not much details about the character have been given out yet. Harris will star alongside the new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa. He will also be joined by previous Doctor David Tenant. A first look at the character has also been revealed and showrunner Russell T Davies stated that this is the "greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced". Doctor Who: Sex Education Star Ncuti Gatwa to Replace Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor, Becomes the First Non-White Actor to Take Up the Role!

Check Out The First Look at the Character:

Neil Patrick Harris has been cast in ‘DOCTOR WHO’ as part of the show’s 60th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/0uyKrrK5na — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 13, 2022

