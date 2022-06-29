Emily in Paris has been renewed for a third and fourth season by Netflix. Fans of this show, starring Lily Collins in the lead, are eagerly waiting for makers to drop glimpses from Emily in Paris Season 3. But looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer and hence Lily, who plays the character Emily Cooper, has dropped stunning flashback pictures from the last season and mentioned in her post, “Lots of love from season 2…” Emily in Paris Season 3: Lucien Laviscount To Return for Lily Collins’ Popular Netflix Series.

Emily In Paris Season 2 Throwback Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)