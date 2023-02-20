Emma Mackey has confirmed that she has said "goodbye" to Maeve. Revealing that she won't return as the character again in Sex Education Season Five, it looks like season four will be the final time she plays the character. Alongside her, Ncuti Gatwa is also set to leave the show after season four. Sex Education Season 4: Dan Levy Boards Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey’s Netflix Show.

Check Out the Tweet:

Emma Mackey says she won’t be returning for a ‘SEX EDUCATION’ Season 5. (Source: https://t.co/JFfA9M5x7S) pic.twitter.com/HujKouK9Py — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 19, 2023

