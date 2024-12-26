Nikki Tamboli has always managed to turn heads whenever she shares a video, and her latest reel with Arbaz Patel is nothing short of sizzling. The Bigg Boss Marathi 5 contestant set the internet on fire with their undeniable chemistry as they shared the reel on Instagram. Their sizzling connection was the perfect New Year gift to their fans. Both looked stunning, with Nikki sporting a white T-shirt paired with denim shorts, while Arbaz opted for a white shirt and blue denim. The pair's striking chemistry sent netizens into a frenzy as soon as the video went live, garnering immense attention from their followers. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Contestants Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel’s Romantic Video Melts Hearts, Rubina Dilaik Reacts - WATCH.

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel Set Instagram Ablaze: A New Year Gift for Their Fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arbaz Shaikh (@mr.arbazpatel)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)