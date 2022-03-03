Veteran actress Shabana Azmi would be seen playing the role of Admiral Margaret Paragonsky in the Steven Spielberg produced series titled Halo. While sharing her look, she captioned the post saying, “my first colour blind casting since I started working in the West 34 years ago. What a struggle its been for Asian actors.”

Shabana Azmi in Halo

As Admiral Margaret Paragonsky in #HALO- my first colour blind casting since I started working in the West 34 years ago. What a struggle its been for Asian actors.Releasing on 24th March pic.twitter.com/pBsh4dzNFK — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 3, 2022

