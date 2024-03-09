The first song from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out and it's beautiful. Titled "Sakal Ban," the melody features all the leading ladies from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Manisha Koirala, dressed in exquisite traditional wear and dancing to the desi beats. The track is sung by Raja Hasan with lyrics penned by Amir Khusro. FYI, Heeramandi is set to release on Netflix. Heeramandi-The Diamond Bazaar Song 'Sokal Ban': First Song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film to Premiere on Miss World 2024 Stage!

Watch "Sakal Ban" Song:

