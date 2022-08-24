The makers of Colors TV dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has released a new promo today featuring internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu. In the video, we get to see the lad imitating Shah Rukh Khan and dancing to his Bollywood numbers. Definitely, Faisu is a charmer! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 First Promo Confirms Nia Sharma as a Participant; Dancing Show to Air on Colors TV in September at This Time (Watch Video).

Mr Faisu in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

