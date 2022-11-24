Colors’ reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is nearing its finale and the top 6 contenders for the season are Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh, Gunjan Sinha. The competition is tough and there are various speculations as to who will win the coveted title. Produced by BBC Worldwide, the season is hosted by Maniesh Paul and Arjun Bijlani and is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Terence Lewis. The series premiered on September 3, 2022 and is all set to air its finale on this weekend (November 26 – November 27, 2022). Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: An Action Hero and Bhediya To Be Promoted by Ayushmann Khurrana – Jaideep Ahlawat and Varun Dhawan – Kriti Sanon Respectively!

Today, we host a poll to see what our readers think as to who will lift the trophy between the top six celebrity contestants. Vote for your favourite contestants among Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh and Gunjan Sinha below:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Who Will Lift the Trophy? Gashmeer Mahajani Rubina Dilaik Sriti Jha Nishant Bhat Faisal Shaikh Gunjan Sinha

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)