The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will showcase Niti Taylor dedicating a special performance to the show’s judge Karan Johar. She and her partner can be seen enacting as KJo’s twins and dedicating the performance to him that leaves him teary-eyed. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Sobs After Serving Super Emotional Dance Performance (Watch Promo Video).

Karan Johar Gets Emotional

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

