Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is returning after five long years and the new promo of the show features Karan Johar & Maniesh Paul showing off their dance movies. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is premiering on Colors TV on September 3. The dance show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Contestant Amruta Khanvilkar Dances on Lavani With Judge Madhuri Dixit in This New Promo From the Show – WATCH.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 New Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)