Jodha Akbar actress Manisha Yadav, who was known for playing Salima Begum, is no more. She breathed her last on October 1 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Reportedly, she collapsed in no time. Her co-star from the TV show, Paridhi Sharma, confirmed the news on social media by mourning the loss.

Check It Out:

Paridhi Sharma Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)