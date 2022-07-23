Indian Badminton ace Saina Nehwal mourns television star Deepesh Bhan's Death. 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' famous actor Deepesh passed away on Saturday morning, July 23, 2022 due to brain hemorrhage. The actor was only 41 years old. Saina has also mentioned that Deepesh was one of her favorite stars.

See Tweet-

One of my fav star of #BhabhijiGharParHain .. u will b missed 🙏 #deepeshbhan pic.twitter.com/u55NdBO0ik — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 23, 2022

