After huge success of season one, the makers of Kaala Paani have renewed the series. Today, Netflix dropped an intriguing teaser video announcing that Kaala Paani Season 2 is coming soon on the OTT platform. For the unaware, Kaala Paani revolves around the fate and survival of people after a deadly epidemic takes over an island. Kaala Paani Review: Critics Call Mona Singh and Ashutosh Gowariker's Netflix Series 'Well-Acted and Wonderfully Crafted'!

Kaala Paani Season 2 Teaser:

The dark waters are ready to take over once again! 🌊 Kaala Paani Season 2 Coming Soon, only on Netflix! #KaalaPaani #KaalaPaaniOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/OPXRnFU1YK — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)