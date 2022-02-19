Diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is part of Colors TV's new serial Spy Bahu! Well, don't think much, as the Bollywood actress has turned narrator for the daily soap. In the promo video, Bebo in stylish orange separates could be seen introducing the characters of Sejal (played by Sana Sayyad) and Yohan (played by Sehban Azim) from the show.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)