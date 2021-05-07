Karnan is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 14. The action-drama is helmed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film stars Dhanush, Yogi Babu, Azhagam Perumal, Natarajan Subramaniam, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli among others. The plotline of the film is imprecisely influenced from the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence, which happened in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)