Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finally has its top four and internet can't keep calm. The stunt-based reality show which kickstarted on a bang in July will see its end in the upcoming weekend. With many twists and challenging tasks, KKK 12 finalists are Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh. However, it'll be interesting to see who among these daredevils will lift KKK trophy this year at the show's grand finale. While the winner is already crowned, the final episode of Rohit Shetty's show will air for its fans in next weekend. So, before the finale, tells us which contestant is your fave. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair and Tushar Kalia Become Top Four Finalists of the Show!

Tushar Kalia

Tushar Kalia (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Choreographer Tushar was declared the first finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and did not even perform any stunt on September 17th episode owing to his superb performance in the past week. From day one on the show, he has given his best in every task and flashed winner spirit. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia and Faisal Shaikh Are the Top Two of Rohit Shetty’s Stunt-Based Show - Reports.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She's the youngest among the entire cast of KKK this year, but when she's performing a stunt, she turns into a superwoman. In a nutshell, TV star Jannat has until now flaunted immense charisma and nerve on the show.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss winner Rubina is one of the most real contestant on KKK 12. Right from speaking her mind to facing her fears by not giving up in dangerous stunts, she has done it all. So, is she ready for another win? Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik Gets 440 Volt Electric Shock While Performing Stunt On Rohit Shetty’s Show (Watch Promo Video).

Faisal Shaikh

Faisal Shaikh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the last episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi, we saw the TikTok sensation Faisu performing an underwater stunt against Mohit Malik and winning it. If we talk about his overall performance KKK, he has been quite dedicated in performing every kind of stunts. So, with this, who do you think from the top four is the deserving one to win KKK 12. Cast your VOTE below:

Who Will Win Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Tushar Kalia Jannat Zubair Rubina Dilaik Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu

