Mohit Malik has reacted after fans of Rubina Dilaik slammed him for being rude towards the actress during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 task. Malik in his Tweet mentioned that whatever happens in game, stays in game post criticism for taunting Rubina on national TV and also putting her in the elimination stunt. Rubina Dilaik Reunites With Her KKK 12 Pals Rajiv Adatia, Sriti Jha and Others for Some Musical Time (Watch Video).

Mohit Malik:

We are all our doing our best and playing the game in good spirit. I believe that whatever happens in the game, stays in the game and it's all eventually in healthy spirit..so requesting everyone to keep calm and realize that at the end of the day it's just a game...#KKK12 — Mohit Malik (@ItsMohitMalik) August 7, 2022

