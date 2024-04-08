The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is shaping up to be a battleground for former Bigg Boss contestants. According to recent reports, Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar and Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are confirmed to participate in KKK 14. While an official announcement is still pending, the rumours suggest both actors are the first ones to get finalised for the stunt-based reality show. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani to Be Part of Rohit Shetty's Stunt-Based Reality Show – Reports.

Ex Bigg Boss Stars Abhishek and Nimrit in KKK?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

