Get ready for the Kapoor sisters' episode on Koffee With Karan 8! Janhvi Kapoor takes the hot seat and accidentally spills the beans about Shikhar Pahariya being on her speed dial, sparking some romance rumours. But will this slip-up lead to more spicy revelations about her love life? Meanwhile, the surprises keep coming as Khushi faces questions about her dating life with co-star Vedang Raina. It's a sizzling session filled with spills, giggles, and the juiciest gossip brewing on your screens soon! Tune in to witness Janhvi's charming wit and surprises on this must-watch episode! Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Spill Beans About Their Love Lives; Latter Addresses Dating Rumours With Vedang Raina – Watch Video.

Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo Video:

