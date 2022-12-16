Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet are enjoying marital bliss. The two will now feature in a music video titled “Main Ho Gaya Tera”. The song is a romantic track and is shot in the scenic hills of Mussoorie. The song is being directed by Sanjay himself and Gimmie Kohli. TOI took to its social media handle to share the same. Sanjay Gagnani – Poonam Preet Marriage Anniversary: Kundali Bhagya Actor Shares a Memorable Highlight of His Wedding Day! (Watch Video).

