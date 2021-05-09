The trailer of Sony LIV's upcoming web series Maharani starring Huma Qureshi is out! This one sees Huma as Rani Bharti, wife of Bihar’s chief minister Bheema. But her life turns upside down when her husband declares Rani as his successor, leaving everyone stunned. Will she enter politics?

Check Out The Trailer:

