Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, 11 winner and Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani, purchased land in her hometown in Bihar. The TV star who recently won Jhalak Dikhla Ja 11 took to her YouTube channel on Tuesday, April 2, to share the happy news with her fans. In her YouTube vlog, Manisha showed the whole process of documentation and registration. She was accompanied by her family and close friends as they went to get the proper registration. Manisha also confirmed that the construction for their new house will soon begin on the newly purchased land. Manisha Rani Grooves To Revamped Track of Crew Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’, Says ‘I Like This Remix’ (Watch Video).

Check Out Manisha Rani’s Latest Vlog Here:

