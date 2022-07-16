The makers of Masaba Masaba have released the trailer of its second season and it promises to be a fiery one. Masaba Gupta can be seen hustling between work and love amidst all other chaos in the background. Masaba Masaba Season 2 also gives glimpses of her equation with hottie Neil Bhoopalam, and one also can’t miss Neena Gupta and Ram Kapoor’s fun camaraderie. The brand new season is all set to be premiered on Netflix on July 29. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Teaser Out! Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta’s Slice-Of-Life Series To Premiere On Netflix On July 29 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Masaba Masaba Season 2 Below:

