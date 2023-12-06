Apple TV+ unveils the new trailer for its World War II drama, Masters of the Air, featuring Austin Butler as Maj. Gale 'Buck' Cleven. The gripping trailer captures a promise of love amid wartime, with Buck vowing to write letters to his girl. Masters of the Air is set to premiere worldwide on Apple TV+ starting January 26, 2024, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday until March 15, 2024. Austin Butler and Andrew Garfield Share a Moment at the 2023 #GoldenGlobes - Latest Tweet by Film Updates.

Watch Masters of the Air Trailer

