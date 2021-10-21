Marriage is wonderful but it is also accompanied with many responsibilities. But what happens when a couple has to deal a long-distance married life? Something similar is what Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) and Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu Dassani) are about to face in the upcoming film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The two are enjoying their newly married life but they have to live apart as Sundareshwar gets a job in Bangalore. During this phase the couple is seen doing every possible thing to keep their relationship happy and healthy. But there comes a time when even this two young people have their own sets of ups and downs during this long-distance marriage. It is going to be a roller coaster ride for Meenakshi and Sundareshwar and their journey is going to be streamed on Netflix on November 5.

Watch The Trailer Of Meenakshi Sundareshwar Below:

