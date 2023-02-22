Last seen on Bigg Boss 16, actress Tina Datta is all set to make her comeback to small screen with Sony TV show titled Mere Apne. Reportedly, the daily soap is a Hindi remake of a Turkish series. Having said that, now as per latest update, we hear Jay Bhanushali has been roped in to play lead opposite Tina in the new show. However, there has been no confirmation on this news as of yet. Tina Datta Birthday: Boldest Outfits of the Bigg Boss 16 Contestant!

Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali in Mere Apne:

