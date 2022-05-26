Well, Shah Rukh Khan exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and apparently he had not made a bad movie! As per critics who watched the initial episodes of Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Ms Marvel, there are references to the Bollywood superstar and two of his movies, Baazigar and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in episode 2. The series lead character, Kamala Khan, is a Pakistani-American teen and therefore, looks to be an SRK fan. So can we expect a King Khan cameo in MCU soon? Ms Marvel: Twitterati Lauds Iman Vellani’s Disney+ Marvel Series, Says It’s ‘Packed With Action & Representation!’

They shout-out BAAZIGAR, DDLJ and SRK (“There’s no such thing as a bad Shah Rukh Khan movie”) in #MsMarvel episode 2 so *obviously* it’s the best Marvel series ever. ❤️🥰 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 25, 2022

