Naked and Afraid of Love is the latest addition to Discovery+. This new dating show revolves around 16 singles (eight men and eight women) who are in search for true love on a tropical island in Philippines. Every Sunday a new episode of the show drops on Discovery+. The show is not just about romance, but survival too for which they need to survive the elements on the island. However, looks like the netizens are not impressed with this dating show and its content. Many have labelled this show as a ‘cheap’ kind of entertainment.

Cheap Entertainment

Which kind of Discovery is this? Disgusting and Cheap entertainment. — असाध्य वीणा (@abhishek222_742) October 16, 2021

Unhappy With The Content In The Name Of Entertainment

From amazing shows on Earth and wildlife to this shit, you guys have come a long way. — Indian Buffett (@indian_buffett) October 16, 2021

Netizens Are Clearly Unimpressed

Being naked is not true love..it's cheap and unheard of in oriental culture! We oppose all such shows in totality..! What target audience you are addressing and why going against ethical concerns ..! Are our censoring bodies sleeping! @AmitShah @PMOIndia — dr neeraj kumar (@silencepl) October 16, 2021

Worried For The Future Generation

Where we are heading to ? Whats this nonsense Is this true love? Dont spoil our new generation — मोनिका गुप्ता 🇮🇳 (@monicavaneet) October 16, 2021

Do You Agree?

Plz banned of this type program @AmitShah @PMOIndia — Yashwant Patil (@yashypatil) October 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)