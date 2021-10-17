Naked and Afraid of Love is the latest addition to Discovery+. This new dating show revolves around 16 singles (eight men and eight women) who are in search for true love on a tropical island in Philippines. Every Sunday a new episode of the show drops on Discovery+. The show is not just about romance, but survival too for which they need to survive the elements on the island. However, looks like the netizens are not impressed with this dating show and its content. Many have labelled this show as a ‘cheap’ kind of entertainment.

Cheap Entertainment

Unhappy With The Content In The Name Of Entertainment

Netizens Are Clearly Unimpressed

Worried For The Future Generation

Do You Agree?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)