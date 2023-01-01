Nakuul Mehta took to social media to reveal that his grandfather Manmohan Raj Lodha, his ‘only surviving grandparent’, breathed his last on December 31, 2022. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor shared a picture of himself with his late ‘Nana’ and penned an emotional note in his remembrance. He mentioned in his note, “my Nana passed on yesterday morning.. I don’t feel sad cause I don’t know of another human who has lived a life as ‘full’ as he did. Yet there is a feeling of finality, of knowing that an era has passed and whilst the roots of this tree of life feel so firmly grounded, nourished & loved..” Tunisha Sharma Death: Reem Shaikh Slams Media For Coverage of Late Actress' Mom in Hour of Grief.

Nakuul Mehta’s Grandfather Passes Away

