Maitreyi Ramakrishan’s Never Have I Ever Season 3 is arriving on Netflix at midnight Pacific Standard Time on August 11. This means Mindy Kalin's teenage drama is coming for the Indian viewers on 12th August and 12:30 pm IST. The first two seasons of the show are already available on Netflix. Never Have I Ever Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Appears on The Tonight Show in a Gorgeous Floral Dress (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet Below:

