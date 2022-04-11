Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 Trailer is out and it features Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias as the new addition to this popular web show. Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 bring back Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh as exes and now things get complicated with the entry of their new companions in life. The series premieres on ZEE5 on April 29.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 Trailer

